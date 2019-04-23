Pollen is the best kept secret for accessing the best music experiences in Austin
Pollen is a new invite-only ambassador marketplace for festival, music, and travel fanatics who want to get closer to the things they love.
Started in London in 2018 and now rolling out in the U.S. Pollen empowers its members to bring their friends along to the best experiences in festivals, concerts, nightlife, dining, sports and travel and earn rewards in exchange for selling them tickets or packages at venue price or less. The more friends you bring, the more amazing the rewards. Plus, what’s really unique is membership is actually free!
Pollen has been partnering with the best music venues, clubs, festivals, hotels and restaurants city by city to create one-of-a-kind experiences for their super passionate members to share with friends. From Bonnaroo to the beaches of Ibiza -- if it’s worth doing, it’s on Pollen.
Pollen has launched in Austin featuring tickets for major Texas festivals such as Austin City Limits, Screwfest 2019, Freaky Deaky and Ubbi Dubbi. The nightlife scene in Austin has a great lineup on Pollen’s platform featuring shows of The 1975, Chief Keef w/ Riff Raff and Glo Gang + more over the next few weeks. The best part is you can earn free rewards like GA passes to these events when you sell tickets to your friends.
Iration at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater April 26
Member Reward: Sell 5 tickets get 1 GA
Smino – w/ EarthGang and Phoelix at Emo's April 26
Member Reward: Sell 5 tickets get 1 GA
Chief Keef w/ Riff Raff and Glo Gang at Emo's April 27
Member Reward: Sell 5 tickets get 1 GA
The 1975 at Austin360 Amphitheater May 3rd
Member Reward: Sell 5 tickets get 1 GA
JMBLYA Austin May 4th
Member Reward: Sell 5 tickets get $25 Merch Credit , Sell 8 tickets get 1 GA, Sell 15 tickets get Pinky Ring VIP
Neon Desert Festival Downtown El Paso, TX May 25-26
Member Reward: Sell 6 tickets get 1 Day GA, Sell 8 tickets get 2 Day GA, Sell 17 tickets get 2 Day VIP
Screwfest Austin June 26
Member Reward Sell 5 tickets get 1 GA, Sell 8 tickets get VIP
Austin City Limits Oct 5 - 14
Rewards visible for members only
It's easy to get access to all of Pollen's Austin events and make sure you and your friends have the best end of semester ever. How to become a Pollen member:
1. Apply Here - Fill out our short application telling us why you would make a great Pollen member and the events you are passionate about.
2. Discover - Use the Pollen members-only app to access the best experiences from world-renowned festivals to the hottest parties in your Austin.
3. Invite Friends- Invite your friends to book travel, festivals, and events with you. They’ll get reduced fees and VIP perks. You’ll get rewards.
4. The more friends you sell to, the more rewards you can redeem. Earn free tickets and VIP upgrades.
You should apply to be a Pollen Member if:
- You’re the weekend warrior of the group that is always planning for the next trip, festival, or night out on the town.
- You’re passionate about attending music festivals
- You are the rallier of your friends, the go-to person for coordinating plans
Check out where they’ve launched and learn more about at pollen.co or on instagram at @pollen