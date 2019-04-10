Celebrate Earth Day Every Day – Take the Bus!
You probably know that Monday, April 22 is Earth Day. And, whether you consider our planet your great grandmother or a rock with a whole bunch of activity on the surface, you’ve got to love where you live, right? Of course! Your friends at Capital Metro offer a great way to treat the world you live in well with shared transportation.
Did you know that in 2017 Americans took 10.1 billion trips on public transportation?* Riding the bus or the train is not just good for Earth, it’s also convenient, especially in a city as busy as Austin.
Mary Wisiewski reports on a survey for the Chicago Tribune, saying, “More than half of adults between the ages of 22 and 37 say a car is not worth the money spent on maintenance, and that they would rather be doing something other than driving.”**
For sure! Wouldn’t you rather scroll through Insta or catch up on your required reading assignments?
But, as the wise ones say, “It’s not just expedient; it’s right.” You help clear up traffic congestion, all the smog associated with it, and you contribute to commuter relief every time you take the bus. Beyond that, you reduce your carbon footprint.
The American Public Transportation Association says that, “Communities that invest in public transit reduce the nation's carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons annually.” That goes a long way toward keeping the air clear.
Or, you might be motivated by personal safety. Did you know that traveling by public transportation is 10 times safer per mile than traveling by automobile?* It’s easier to leave the stress of Austin roads behind you when you can sit back and relax on the bus.
Certainly, the cost of travel is a factor. Any University of Texas student, staff, or faculty rides for free with their UT ID card. You can’t beat free!
Maybe you’re still a broke student and you look at every $5 as a meal. Or, if you’re moving on from student life and in the thick of “adulting,” then you are probably carefully watching your budget. Car ownership costs $900 per month more than a bus pass,* so you can go ahead and splurge on the extra fries and shake.
Buses and trains are great for the local economy, too. Every $10 million invested yields $30 million in increased business sales. Home values performed 42% better when located near high-frequency public transit.*
Let’s not forget Earth, though! This big rock will keep spinning around the sun no matter what we do, but it will be way more fun to live here if we take care of the environment!
Do for the planet, do for your community, and do for yourself by taking Cap Metro any time you have the chance. Check out the CapMetro App and plan your next trip around the best city on the planet!
*Source: American Public Transportation Association (https://www.apta.com/mediacenter/ptbenefits/Pages/default.aspx)
**Source: Mary Wisniewski, The Morning Call, November 15, 2018