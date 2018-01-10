8 for 2018: Tips for eating healthy on campus
Have you resolved to eat healthier in 2018? These 8 tips will make sure you stay on track. Learn how to book a free nutritional consultation, explore new menu offerings, visit UT’s fresh farm stand, and enroll in flexible to-go plans to better fuel your semester.
Stay fresh
Stop by UT Farm Stand, located at Jester Plaza at 21st and Speedway, to stock up on great fresh and seasonal local produce. They offer all kinds of stuff from local honey to freshly baked breads, fresh fruits and vegetables. February 7 and 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hook ’em hydrated
Feelings of thirst can sometimes be masked as feelings of hunger. If you remember to drink a minimum of eight cups of water each day you’ll be sure to avoid that confusion. You can fill your own water-bottle at all University Housing and Dining locations.
Pre-plan
Deciding what to eat before entering the dining venue can help you make healthier decisions. University Housing and Dining menus are available online for all dining venues. Visit the online menu to view not only the current day’s offerings, but also menu offerings up to a full week in advance. The online menus include icons that indicate which menu items work for different diets, and can also be used to look up nutrition facts and ingredient lists. Click on the “nutrition” tab on each menu page to get more detailed information.
Meet with a Pro
Students wanting to eat healthier on campus can schedule a meeting with one of University Housing and Dining’s Registered Dietitians free of charge! Contact dietitian@austin.utexas.edu to get a tour of your favorite dining venue and learn tips and tricks on how to build a healthy plate.
Take it to go
Skipping meals can lead to overeating later in the day and can make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight. Join the Eco2Go program and take your food with you. The program is a convenient time-saver, helps decrease waste through the use of a reusable container, and prevents you from falling asleep in class due to hunger.
Snack right
Snacking can be part of a healthy diet if done right. Stop by either Kin’s Market or Jester City Market to pick up a healthy snack from the Lite Bites healthy snack section. Or grab a new bento snack box for a bite you don’t have to feel guilty about. Each snack box meets specific criteria for calories, fat, and sodium. Try a bistro cheese box, protein box, Mediterranean box, or a lunchtime favorite box. Bento boxes are available at Jester City Market, Kin’s Market, Littlefield Patio Café, Cypress Bend café, or Jester City Limits.
Go Meatless
Meatless options are good for the environment and your nutrition. Try a Meatless Monday special at any University Housing and Dining venue across campus. Options include: Spicy Black Bean Burger, Mediterranean Pizza, Veggie Meshi, Dragon Bowl, Eggplant Parmesan, Roasted Vegetable Paella or Stir Fry.
Avoid allergens
Buffet dining halls can be overwhelming, especially when you have a food allergy. The Fresh and Simple Tastes (FAST) Line at Jester Floor Dining offers fresh and healthy selections that are FREE of the top eight allergens (fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, gluten, eggs, and dairy). The line is available to everyone and the food served also meets nutrition standards for calories, sodium, and fat.