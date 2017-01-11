7 “Now or Never” Things You Must Do in 2017!
Keep Austin Caring
Resolve to volunteer in 2017! If 2016 got you down, one way to feel active is to help better the lives of others by supporting a cause you believe in. Groups on campus and in Austin are always looking for extra hands. KUT's helpful 'Get-Involved' website is a great place to start.
Your Life Has Never Looked Better! LASIK with Mann Eye Institute
2016 has come and gone; are you STILL wearing glasses or contacts? Come on. Do yourself a favor and start 2017 off with a brand new outlook! Now is a wonderful time to have LASIK at Mann Eye Institute. You’ll have the rest of the year; heck, you’ll have the rest of your life to enjoy better vision free from glasses and contacts.*
Maybe you’ve been thinking about it but haven’t totally committed yet. There is no time like the present! Mann Eye Institute offers interest-free payment plans that make it easy to afford the better vision you deserve! Give them a call at 800.MY.VISION or schedule a complimentary consultation at manneye.com.
PS – Mention you’re a UT student, employee or alumni at your free consultation and get $1000 off your bilateral LASIK procedure THIS WEEK ONLY (consultation must be scheduled by 1.20.17)**
*Results may vary. Consult your physician. **Mention offer at consultation to determine eligibility. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions may apply; see team member for details.
Get Your Varsity Letter (in Pizza)
2016 needed more pizza! Varsity Pizza, less than a block from campus, keeps offering unbeatable deals. They're right next door to Posse East, and offer beer and sports to boot. You can finally make good on your resolution to eat more cheese.
Stay Local at Hole in the Wall
In 2015 Austin almost lost a landmark. Local bar and music venue Hole in the Wall was barely saved when they signed a new deal with their landlord. Given how rent prices near campus keep soaring, be sure to check out Hole in the Wall while we still have local flavor on Guad! There is live music every night, and Michi Ramen is now in the back space.
Hit the Books
The year will move quicker than you think! If you are thinking about applying to grad school in the fall, you better start preparing for your tests. GRE, MCAT, and GMAT classes can fill up quickly, so grab a seat or pick up a book and buckle down.
Look Sharp
The plethora of new clothing services that offer style consultants and home delivery services mean that you don't have any excuses to not look your best! Trunk Club and Stitch Fix are just two of the many out there. So start shopping for your own personal Spring and Summer collection.
Make your next big move
Apartments are already filling up for next year, so if you have your eyes on a new pad, check out utexas.rent. Apartment buildings also come to campus this spring on March 22 for UT Marketplace. Swing by the Speedway plaza that day for SWAG and deals on your next place.