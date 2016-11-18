5 Student Discounts You Never Knew Existed
One of the most difficult parts of being a student is learning to manage money. There just never seems to be enough of it to go around. While most UT students know about the free Cap Metro busses, the Campus Computer Store discounts and the free 6-month Amazon Prime subscription, there are still a variety of discounts available to students that we do not take advantage of.
Keep your utility bill in check: AT&T
This phone and internet service provider offers reduced bills for full-time students. This discount is not always advertised, and the percentage that the bill is reduced can depend on a variety of factors. Next time you are speaking to an AT&T representative about your account make sure to ask about adding this discount to your plan. You may even find that it’s cheaper to go off of your family plan and start your own.
Hone your marketable skills without breaking the bank: Adobe Creative Suite
No matter your major or intended career path, knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite programs is a desirable skill that many employers appreciate. While the PCL and some other computer labs across campus have this software, it’s more convenient to own a personal copy. Adobe offers a 50% discount on programs, which makes the entire repertoire of programs $19.99 a month. All you have to do is prove that you have full-time student status and you’re on your way to creating incredible projects for your portfolio.
Correct your vision once-and-for-all without spending a fortune: Mann Eye Institute
Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference. This is especially true when it comes to vision correction. Imagine a life without the hassle of glasses or contacts...oh, the FREEDOM! Hello, LASIK! Mann Eye offers $500 off bilateral Blade-Free LASIK with your student ID (or proof of being a UT alumni). Give them a call at 800.MY.VISION or schedule a consultation at manneye.com and mention being a UT student or alumni to receive this AWESOME offer.
Release your stress on the cheap: Austin Bouldering Project
Sure, yoga classes are popular and cycling can be fun, but bouldering is a true full-body workout. Austin Bouldering Project, located in East Austin, is the perfect place to go to challenge your mind and body, meet new people and relieve yourself of school stress. ABP offers student discounts at every level of commitment, from a day pass that’s discounted 25% to a monthly membership that is $12 less than the regular one.
Enjoy an inexpensive night on the town: Texas Performing Arts
Attend world-renown shows right from the comfort of Bass Concert Hall on the UT campus by purchasing student tickets from TPA. Through donations by patrons of the arts, TPA offers $10 discounted Student Rush tickets to most programs they present, including dance troupes, speakers and Broadway performances. Students can also purchase a Bass Pass for $40, which provides better seats and advanced opportunities for purchasing tickets to bigger shows.