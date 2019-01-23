21 Rio is Home Away from Home
Among the West Campus housing options, 21 Rio is known for its size. The catchphrase, “live above the rest,” is fitting for the tallest building in the area. But what residents and staff of 21 Rio know is that something else truly sets this condo building apart from other student residential complexes. “People who live here feel at home,” says manager Zeb Thomas. “They may have grown up in another place, and their time here is set at a few years, but they love where they live while they’re here.”
Zeb says that 21 Rio supports a hospitality-oriented culture with their staff. “We’re here to help our residents. We want to solve problems for them.” This is refreshing in a city where the chips are decidedly stacked in favor of property owners. Occupancy hovers around 97% city-wide. This tends to make property owners and managers less service-oriented—but not at 21 Rio. “A lot of our staff members are known by their first names among the residents,” Zeb says. He knows students have options, even in a flooded market, so he strives to go beyond their expectations.
Well-kept amenities are a big part of the service 21 Rio provides. Level 7 has a sundeck overlooking the cityscape with a grill and pool. During the warm months you’ll find people lounging, catching rays, swimming and having fun. It’s an enviable environment for relaxation time.
The fitness center is outstanding as well. Recently built, the 1000 square foot exercise area is well equipped with strength and cardio equipment. Staying healthy is easy when the gym is only a couple minutes from your place.
If you’re at 21 Rio then your place is posh. Distinctive floorplan options include contemporary fixtures and appliances, granite countertops and free cable and internet. Private balconies offer views of campus, downtown, or Hill Country. The building is even pet-friendly, so if you miss the furry friend you grew up with you may be in luck!
21 Rio knows their clientele quite well. Do you need to print something for that one crazy class where the professor expects paper assignments? The 24-hour business center has you covered. Want to park your car and forget it till the weekend? 21 Rio has secured garage parking. So, whether it’s time to work or time to play, you’re ready to go. This level of convenience is not common in crowded West Campus.
Once you’re in 21 Rio, however, you may not want to leave. If you’re kicking back in your spacious apartment, or participating in resident activities, or doing your own thing with friends on the sundeck, you might feel fine letting the hectic city of Austin bustle without you some nights.
If you’re looking at housing options for your UT years you can’t do any better than 21 Rio. This is the urban high-life for an urban university. Check out the 21 Rio website, or, better yet, arrange a tour and check out your top choice for student residency. But don’t put this off! Remember that 97% occupancy statistic? 21 Rio has no problem staying full, so get on the list to “live above the rest.”