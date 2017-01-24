11 reasons to fly Condor right now
A history of success
Last year was the 60th anniversary of Condor's first flight. They've spent all those years perfecting their fleet, their service, and their flight destinations. So you can think of them as a wise elder who can help you go on vacation.
Customer service that can't be beat
Condor recently won first place in several German survey categories, including Best Price/Service and Best Service and Customer Provider. They know how to make flying stress-free. So practice saying "vielen Dank," because they will deserve that thanks.
Reduced fares
Hurry up and book flights while the fares are still reduced! These rates will enable you to spend much more money on fromage and baguettes once you're there. You'll be able to afford that language dictionary so you can ask for ice in your water.
Because Europe
History. Art. Architecture. Alps. Beaches. Clubs. Europe has it all plus trains. Follow your nose, or your ears, or your eyes, or some new Australian friends you meet at a hostel. Europe has it all and you can't go wrong. Condor has flights connecting any European destination you can think of. Paris? Oui! Thessaloniki? Naí! Copenhagen? Ja!
Nonstop flights
It's 2017 and you can get to Frankfurt from Austin in a single plane ride. What a time to be alive! A denizen of Texas' fourth largest city now can get to Europe in the time it takes to binge a season of House of Cards.
Airshoppen!
Duty free shopping! Plus we like how the word "Airshoppen" sounds. If you spend over 60 euros, Condor will give you a 10 euro rebate. That's discounts on discounts.
Free baggage
Most Condor flights come with a free baggage allowance. And if you book your extra baggage needs in advance, you can save significantly! We need a German phrase for "cha-ching."
Group booking
Vacation is better with your friends and family around! You can plan a group trip for 10 or more passengers without hassle.
A virtual travel agent
Condor's 'At Your Service' tool keeps you updated with offers to your favorite destinations. Set it up, set your goals, and then just work on saving the money. Condor will send you the best deals as they become available.
Pets love Europe too
Condor allows you to bring your beloved cat or dog aboard, and it can even sit with you in the cabin! Simply register your pet before hand and follow the guidelines and your dog will soon be barking in a foreign tongue.
Late night check in
At some German airports, Condor lets you check in your baggage IN ADVANCE. If you know you'll be out enjoying the nightlife the night before your flight, or you know you like to cut lines, you can check in in advance and pick up your boarding pass the night before the flight.