Hillary Clinton announces presidential bid

Posted on April 12, 2015 at 2:30 pm

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidates hosted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at the Fairmont Hotel, Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg | AP Photo

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced her 2016 presidential campaign today via email to her donors and supporters, and through a video posted on her new campaign website, hillaryclinton.com.

"Everyday Americans need a champion. I want to be that champion," Clinton said in her campaign video.

Clinton, who stepped down from her role in President Barack Obama's cabinet in 2013, is the first Democrat to formally announce their candidacy.

Her support from the Democratic Party far outnumbers any potential opponent's, a CBS news poll from February showed. Eighty-one percent of respondents said they would put her as a potential vote.

Clinton graduated from Wellesley College with a political science degree and earned her J.D. from Yale Law School. She practiced law during her husband’s time as governor of Arkansas.

Clinton’s political experience also includes her time as a U.S. senator for New York and her presidential run in 2008, when she was defeated by Obama in the Democratic primaries. She also was first lady of the U.S. and Arkansas when her husband, Bill Clinton, served as president and governor, respectively.

Clinton is the third declared 2016 presidential candidate; Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced March 23, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul declared April 7.