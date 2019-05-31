Top-ranked recruit Bru McCoy announces transfer after short stint in Austin

The No. 1 athlete of the 2019 recruiting class has announced his transfer from the University of Texas.

Bru McCoy has been one of the more talked-about recruits of Tom Herman’s 2019 class, which is ranked third nationally by 247Sports. According to a tweet by 247Sport’s Greg Biggins, McCoy will return to USC, where he originally committed to before his initial transfer to Texas.

"After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I've decided to leave UT and return home," McCoy said in his statement. "This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UT community. UT is a fantastic school with an exceptional football program. I have the utmost respect for Coach Herman, his staff and the players. I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family. I've worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities I have and do not take them for granted.”

McCoy initially transferred from USC following offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s announcement that he was leaving Southern California to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The five-star recruit enrolled at Texas and spent the spring with the Longhorns, catching three passes for 16 yards in the Orange-White spring game.

His decision came after days of anticipation and uncertainty after rumors arose on Rivals.com that McCoy would re-enter the NCAA transfer portal to return to his original commitment.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that Texas would send an entourage of quarterback Sam Ehlinger, head coach Tom Herman, receivers coach Drew Mehringer and director of player development Kevin Washington to California to convince McCoy to stay at Texas.

McCoy’s departure prompted reactions on social media, including from inside the Longhorn locker room.

Defensive back Caden Sterns tweeted, “This program ain’t for everybody.”