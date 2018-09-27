Games to Watch: Week Five

From Lubbock to Happy Valley, there is are a plethora of must see games spread out throughout the country this week. With No. 18 Texas heading to Manhattan, Kansas, here are a list of games you can watch before and after the Longhorns' matchup with Kansas State.

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Points will not be at a premium in Lubbock on Saturday morning. Will Grier, who has thrown for 14 touchdown passes in three games, will look to connect early and often with his favorite target, David Sills V, in order to keep the Mountaineers’ unblemished record alive. But Texas Tech’s high-powered offense knows a thing or two about stifling undefeated teams, as the Red Raiders rolled through Oklahoma State on the road, 41-17, in Week Three. Freshman Alan Bowman is the next gunslinger in line to carry on the Red Raiders’ lineage of star air raid passers. He enters this Big 12 battle of premier quarterbacks with 1,557 passing yards, good enough for second in the FBS.

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Over 100,000 fans decked in white will manufacture one of the most riveting atmospheres in college football this Saturday night. In a fight between the top two scoring offenses, Penn State hosts its annual “White Out” against the reigning Big Ten champions. Last time these two programs collided in Happy Valley, Penn State emerged from a 14-point deficit to upset Ohio State on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. But the Buckeyes exacted their revenge last October, clawing back from a 21-3 deficit to stun the Nittany Lions. This Big Ten East heavyweight fight features two of the top quarterbacks in the sport. Penn State senior Trace McSorley is on a quest for his first playoff bid, while Ohio State freshman Dwayne Haskins fits the role of a promising Heisman candidate through four games.

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., NBC

The odds were stacked against the Cardinal, but Stanford still boasts a perfect 4–0 record. David Shaw’s program required a dramatic comeback and a few key fumble recoveries to erase a 17-point deficit against Oregon and transform it into a 38-31 win in overtime. Running back Bryce Love and the Cardinal aim to win their fourth-straight against their rival from South Bend. It’ll be a different look for Notre Dame, as Brian Kelly changed the starting quarterback from Brandon Wimbush to Ian Book last weekend. The victor will travel on a definitive track to the playoff — a feat neither team has achieved since the BCS era concluded.

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., FOX

After upsetting Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, it’s time to see if Kalani Sitake’s Cougars are for real after a disappointing 4–9 run in 2017. Running back Squally Canada pierced through Wisconsin’s talented defense with 118 yards and two touchdowns, but now it’s time to see if he can replicate these numbers against the Huskies. With Jake Browning anchoring the offense for the fourth-straight year, Washington still looks poised to contend for a Pac-12 title. The Huskies rebounded from a heartbreaking loss to Auburn in Week One, but the team is still searching for its first ranked win of the year.

Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU

Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN

After taking a 62-7 shellacking from a seemingly indestructible Alabama team, Ole Miss looks to register its first SEC victory on the road in Death Valley. Tiger Stadium creates a difficult atmosphere, but the Rebel offense has looked solid this year under Hawaiian starting quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Which Ole Miss will we see? The one that breezed past now-No. 25 Texas Tech or the one that lost by 55 to the Crimson Tide? That’ll be up to the defensive-oriented Tigers. LSU, one of 21 unbeaten college football teams, features plenty of NFL talent on the unit including inside linebacker Devin White (38 tackles) and cornerback Greedy Williams (two interceptions).