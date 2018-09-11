Longhorns in the NFL: Dickson shines in rookie debut

Week One of the 2018 NFL season has officially come and gone, and with it came numerous impressive performances by former Longhorns — and several not-so-great performances.

Here are four former Texas players who stood out during the first week of NFL action:

Michael Dickson

He has played just one regular season game, but Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson already appears to be one of the best — if not the best — player at his position in the NFL.

Of his six punts, four situated the opposing Broncos behind their own 20-yard line. He also averaged a spectacular 59 yards per punt. Dickson’s consistent performance did wonders to assist the Seahawks in the field position battle.

It would be no shock to anyone if Dickson continues to perform at the highest level for the remainder of the season.

Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin suffered what appears to be a minor quadricep injury in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This injury came during the team’s third possession of the game. He had been targeted just one time up to that point.

Goodwin returned for just a short period of time during the second half as the 49ers were attempting to spark a late comeback. It is currently unclear if Goodwin will be able to participate in Week Two’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Goodwin’s absence will prove to be a difficult hurdle for the team to overcome if he is, in fact, ruled out next weekend. The 49ers’ passing offense was noticeably less effective once Goodwin left the game on Sunday. He is currently the team’s number one receiver, coming off the best season of his career in which he accounted for 962 receiving yards.

Earl Thomas

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas had an interesting summer, to say the least.

Thomas was involved in an ugly holdout and reportedly told the team to extend his contract or trade him. Neither ended up occurring.

Despite missing all of training camp and preseason, Thomas performed exceptionally in his return to action against the Denver Broncos. Finishing with five tackles, two passes defended and one interception, Thomas continued to perform at the All-Pro level that we have grown accustomed to seeing.

With several key departures this offseason, Seahawks possess one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, forcing Thomas to end up on the losing side despite a solid performance.

Kenny Vaccaro

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins participated in the longest NFL game since 1970 on Sunday afternoon.

After multiple weather delays struck, the game had an awkward flow to it. The resulting conditions caused both teams to perform rather poorly.

Several Titans starters played below expectations, but strong safety Kenny Vaccaro was not one of those players. Vaccaro intercepted a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter, providing the Titans an opportunity to tie the game.

Tennessee failed to capitalize on this opportunity, though, losing the game by a score of 27-20.

In Vaccaro’s Titans debut, the former Saints safety continually put his team in position to win. If Week One is any indication of how his season will go, Vaccaro’s time in Tennessee will prove to be worthwhile.