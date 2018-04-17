Football players pass out donuts to promote the Orange-White Spring Game

There’s no better way to promote a game than with free Krispy Kreme donuts at Gregory Plaza.

A beautiful day to pass out donuts to our amazing student body and spread the word about the Orange-White Spring Game. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/AR5YVJVDgi — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 16, 2018

Dozens of fresh glazed donuts were given to students by multiple football players to help promote their annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public and will give fans a first look at the progress made by the Longhorns in the offseason. Texas head coach Tom Herman and the team will look to build off their strong bowl game victory at the end of last season.

It has been well-documented that Texas holds the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class this year. The spring game will give these younger players a chance to showcase their talents to both coaches and fans, as they set out to prove themselves this season.