Editor's Picks

-
Texas Supreme Court rules against UT System Regent Wallace Hall
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday against UT System Regent Wallace Hall, saying he cannot have access to student admission records and ruling in favor of UT System Chancellor William McRaven. Read this story
-
NewsJanuary 27, 2017 12:42 AM
-
NewsJanuary 27, 2017 12:09 AM
-
Life and ArtsJanuary 27, 2017 12:14 AM
-
SponsoredJanuary 24, 2017 10:37 AM
-
SportsJanuary 27, 2017 12:16 AM
-
News
Multimedia
Latest Issue
Read the latest The Daily Texan issue!
Latest in News
-
Texas Supreme Court rules against UT System Regent Wallace HallUpdated January 27, 2017 at 11:50 am
-
Traditions blend at Lunar New Year festUpdated January 27, 2017 at 12:42 am
Latest in Opinion
-
Daily Texan Forum needs new voices to take on new challengesUpdated January 26, 2017 at 11:37 pm
-
Nazi punching poses no moral dilemmaUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:16 am
Latest in Sports
-
Longhorn swimmers set for senior dayUpdated January 27, 2017 at 12:20 am
-
Longhorn women gear up for ITA Kickoff WeekendUpdated January 27, 2017 at 12:17 am
Latest in Life & Arts
-
International students reminisce about Lunar New Year in ChinaUpdated January 27, 2017 at 12:14 am
-
Asian blockbusters prime for release on traditional New Year holidayUpdated January 27, 2017 at 12:14 am